  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Resignation not the solution: Kerala Congress on Rahul’s offer to quit

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 26: Coming out in support of the AICC chief, Congress leaders in Kerala said there was no need for Rahul Gandhi to resign in the wake of the party's poll debacle.

    Gandhi had offered to resign as the Congress received a severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

    Resignation not the solution: Kerala Congress on Rahul’s offer to quit
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    The Congress party had faced simvoilar defeats earlier also and has bounced back, Opposition leader in the state Assembly Ramesh Chennithala told reporters here.

    Rahul Gandhi insists he wants to quit top job in Congress

    "No need for Rahul Gandhi to resign..Gandhi's resignation is not the solution. There is need to further stregthen the party and regain the faith of the people for which he needs to lead the party," Chennithala said.

    People had thronged Gandhi's meetings, but it could not converted into votes and hence the party set up needs to be stregthened further, he said.

    AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy also echoed similar views and said the party chief should continue.

    Manish Tewari frontrunner for Congress party leader in Lok Sabha

    While the Congress improved on its 2014 tally of 44, it could win just 52 Lok Sabha seats this year. In 18 states and Union Territories, the party could not open its account.

    In Kerala, the Congress managed to get 15 out of the total 20 seats, while its alliance partners secured four.

    lok-sabha-home

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi opposition leader congress lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 10:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue