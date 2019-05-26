Resignation not the solution: Kerala Congress on Rahul’s offer to quit

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 26: Coming out in support of the AICC chief, Congress leaders in Kerala said there was no need for Rahul Gandhi to resign in the wake of the party's poll debacle.

Gandhi had offered to resign as the Congress received a severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress party had faced simvoilar defeats earlier also and has bounced back, Opposition leader in the state Assembly Ramesh Chennithala told reporters here.

"No need for Rahul Gandhi to resign..Gandhi's resignation is not the solution. There is need to further stregthen the party and regain the faith of the people for which he needs to lead the party," Chennithala said.

People had thronged Gandhi's meetings, but it could not converted into votes and hence the party set up needs to be stregthened further, he said.

AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy also echoed similar views and said the party chief should continue.

While the Congress improved on its 2014 tally of 44, it could win just 52 Lok Sabha seats this year. In 18 states and Union Territories, the party could not open its account.

In Kerala, the Congress managed to get 15 out of the total 20 seats, while its alliance partners secured four.