Republic Day parade: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory; Check routes to avoid

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 12: In view of the Republic Day celebration in the national capital, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory on Monday to ensure safe and smooth vehicular movement across the city.

Route of the parade/Tableaux

Parade Route: Vijay Chowk-Rajpath-Amar Jawan Jyoti-India Gate-R/A Princess Palace-T/L Tilak Marg-Turn right on "C" Hexagon-Turn left and enter National Stadium from Gate No. 1.

Tableaux Route: Vijay Chowk-Rajpath-Amar JawanJyoti-India Gate-R/A Princess Palace-T/L Tilak Marg-Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-Netaji Subhash Marg-Red Fort.

Traffic restrictions

· In order to facilitate smooth passage of the Parade, movement of traffic on certain roads leading to the route of the Parade will be restricted as under:-

· No traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 06.00 PMon 25.01.2022 till Parade is over.

· No cross traffic on Rajpath from 11.00 PM on 25.01.2022 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till Parade is over.

· 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 02.00 AM on 26.01.2022 till Parade crosses Tilak Marg.

· From 04.00AM on 26.01.2022 Traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions. Cross traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the Parade.

· Road users are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of Parade, from 0200 hours to 1230 hours, for their own convenience.

Suggested routes

However, if the journey is unavoidable, the road users are advised to take following routes:

North-South Corridors

Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-IP Flyover-Rajghat-Ring Road

From Madarsa-Lodhi Road 'T' point-Aurobindo Marg-AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Vande Matram Marg-Shankar Road-Park Street or Mandir Marg.

East-West Corridor

Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Prithvi Raj Road-Safdarjung Road-Kamal Ataturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg-SimonBoliver Marg-Upper Ridge Road/Vande MatramMarg.

Ring road-ISBT-Chandgi Ram Akhara-Mall Road-Azad Pur-Ring Road.

Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Lodhi Road-Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjung Road-Teen Murti Marg-Mother Teresa Crescent-Park Street-Shankar Road-Vande Matram Marg.

For New Delhi Railway Station

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan-Vande Matram Marg-Panchkuian Road-Outer Circle Connaught Place-Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road-Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

From East Delhi: Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge-Rani Jhansi Flyover-R/A Jhandewalan-D.B. Gupta Road-Sheela Cinema Road-Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Rly Station.

For old Delhi railway station

From South Delhi: Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-Ring Road-Rajghat-Ring Road-Chowk Yamuna Bazar-S.P. Mukherjee Marg-Chhatta Rail-Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Rly. Station.

Though there will be no restriction for people from North Delhi going to wards New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station yet it is advised that they plan their journey in advance and take sufficient extra time to reach their destination to avoid possible delay.

Bus terminating points

Movement of the City Bus Services will be curtailed at the following points:

• Park Street/UdyanMarg

• Aram Bagh Road (PaharGanj)

• R/A Kamla Market

• Delhi Sachivalaya (IG Stadium)

Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road)

• Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar)

• Mori Gate

• ISBT Kashmiri Gate

• ISBT Sarai Kale Khan

• Tis Hazari Court

Inter- state buses

· Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road.

· Buses coming from NH-24 shall take right turn on Road No. 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar.

· Buses coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge.

· All Inter State buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan.

Metro services

Metro Rail Service shall remain available for commuters at all Metro Stations during the Republic Day Parade on 26'Jan., 2022. However, Boarding/De-boarding at the below mentioned station will not be permitted as per schedule given:

Name of Metro Station Boarding/De-boarding not allowed

Kendriya Sachivalaya From 5am till 12 noon on 26.01.2022

Udyog Bhawan From 5am till 12 noon on 26.01.2022

Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) From 8.45am to 12 noon on 26.01.2022

Patel Chowk From 8.45am to 12 noon on 26.01.2022

HTVs/LGVs

No HTV/LGV will be allowed to enter Delhi from borders from 2200 hrs on 25.01.2022 till the Parade is over.

No HTV/LGV will be allowed to ply between I.S.B.T. Sarai Kale Khan and I.S.B.T. Kashmiri Gate on Ring Road from 0730 hrs to 1330 hrs on 26.01.2022.

TSR/TAXIS

No TSR and Taxi will be allowed to enter or ply after 0700 hours on 26.01.2022 in the Area bound by:

MOTHER TERESA CRESCENT - BABA KHARAK SINGH MARG -

ASHOKA ROAD UPTO R/A PATEL CHOWK - SANSAD MARG UPTO

TOLSTOY MARG - TOLSTOY MARG UPTO KASTURBA GANDHI

MARG - KASTURBA GANDHI MARG UPTO FEROZESHAH ROAD -

FEROZESHAH ROAD UPTO R/A MANDI HOUSE - BHAGWAN DASS

ROAD - MATHURA ROAD - SUBRAMANIAM BHARTI MARG -

HUMAYUN ROAD -- A.P.3J ABDUL KALAM MARG - KAMAL ATATURK

MARG- KAUTILYA MARG AND SARDAR PATEL ROAD (EXCLUDING).

Instructions to General Public

In case any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen, information must be conveyed to the nearest policeman on duty.

Flying of sub conventional aerial platforms like para- gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small size powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc. are prohibited over the jurisdiction of national Capital Territory of Delhi from 20.01.2022 up to 15.02.2022 (both are inclusive)

General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules & road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handler and Traffic Police Helpline. People are requested to plan their journey in advance and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said on Sunday that over 27,000 personnel have been deployed in the national capital for security arrangements ahead of Republic Day, and added that anti-terror measures in the city have been intensified.

Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 13:51 [IST]