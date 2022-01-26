YouTube
    Republic Day parade 2022: ‘From Kashi to sports’, here's the list of the themes of state, UT tableaux

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 26: India is celebrating 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022. Out of the 21 tableaux that have been selected for the Republic day parade, 12 states and a union territory will display its pride.

    From the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor to sportsmen, the states and the union territory will display their historic significance and flora and fauna.

    Amid the controversy over major states being left out from the parade this year, the centre has clarified that only 11 states and a union territory were selected for Republic Day tableaux due to limited time, space.

    Twelve states/Union Territories have been selected to display their tableaux at the Republic Day parade this year. Here are the themes for the various tableaux.

    Arunachal Pradesh: Anglo-Abor (Adi) Wars
    Haryana: Haryana: No.1 in sports. A life-sized statue of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be featured on the tableau
    Chhattisgarh: Godhan Nyay Yojana A new path to prosperity
    Goa: Symbols of Goan heritage
    Gujarat: Tribal revolutionaries of Gujarat
    Jammu & Kashmir: Changing the face of Jammu & Kashmir
    Karnataka: Karnataka The cradle of traditional handicrafts
    Maharashtra: Biodiversity and state bio-symbols
    Meghalaya: Meghalaya's 50 years of statehood and its tribute to women-led co-operative societies and self-help groups
    Punjab: The state's contribution to the freedom struggle
    Uttar Pradesh: One District One Product scheme and Kashi Vishwanath Dham
    Uttarakhand: Pragati Ki Aur Badhta Uttarakhand

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 10:31 [IST]
