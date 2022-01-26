Republic Day parade 2022: ‘From Kashi to sports’, here's the list of the themes of state, UT tableaux
New Delhi, Jan 26: India is celebrating 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022. Out of the 21 tableaux that have been selected for the Republic day parade, 12 states and a union territory will display its pride.
From the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor to sportsmen, the states and the union territory will display their historic significance and flora and fauna.
Amid the controversy over major states being left out from the parade this year, the centre has clarified that only 11 states and a union territory were selected for Republic Day tableaux due to limited time, space.
Twelve states/Union Territories have been selected to display their tableaux at the Republic Day parade this year. Here are the themes for the various tableaux.
Arunachal Pradesh: Anglo-Abor (Adi) Wars
Haryana: Haryana: No.1 in sports. A life-sized statue of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be featured on the tableau
Chhattisgarh: Godhan Nyay Yojana A new path to prosperity
Goa: Symbols of Goan heritage
Gujarat: Tribal revolutionaries of Gujarat
Jammu & Kashmir: Changing the face of Jammu & Kashmir
Karnataka: Karnataka The cradle of traditional handicrafts
Maharashtra: Biodiversity and state bio-symbols
Meghalaya: Meghalaya's 50 years of statehood and its tribute to women-led co-operative societies and self-help groups
Punjab: The state's contribution to the freedom struggle
Uttar Pradesh: One District One Product scheme and Kashi Vishwanath Dham
Uttarakhand: Pragati Ki Aur Badhta Uttarakhand