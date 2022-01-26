In a first, 75 aircraft to take part in Republic Day 2022 flypast

Republic Day parade 2022: ‘From Kashi to sports’, here's the list of the themes of state, UT tableaux

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 26: India is celebrating 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022. Out of the 21 tableaux that have been selected for the Republic day parade, 12 states and a union territory will display its pride.

From the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor to sportsmen, the states and the union territory will display their historic significance and flora and fauna.

Amid the controversy over major states being left out from the parade this year, the centre has clarified that only 11 states and a union territory were selected for Republic Day tableaux due to limited time, space.

Twelve states/Union Territories have been selected to display their tableaux at the Republic Day parade this year. Here are the themes for the various tableaux.

Arunachal Pradesh: Anglo-Abor (Adi) Wars

Haryana: Haryana: No.1 in sports. A life-sized statue of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be featured on the tableau

Chhattisgarh: Godhan Nyay Yojana A new path to prosperity

Goa: Symbols of Goan heritage

Gujarat: Tribal revolutionaries of Gujarat

Jammu & Kashmir: Changing the face of Jammu & Kashmir

Karnataka: Karnataka The cradle of traditional handicrafts

Maharashtra: Biodiversity and state bio-symbols

Meghalaya: Meghalaya's 50 years of statehood and its tribute to women-led co-operative societies and self-help groups

Punjab: The state's contribution to the freedom struggle

Uttar Pradesh: One District One Product scheme and Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Uttarakhand: Pragati Ki Aur Badhta Uttarakhand

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 10:31 [IST]