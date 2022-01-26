Republic Day 2022: Kerala Minister Ahammed Devarkovil unfurls national flag upside-down

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kasaragod (Ker), Jan 26: A Kerala minister hoisted the national flag upside down in this district, during the Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday, triggering a political controversy as the opposition BJP demanded his resignation for showing disrespect to the tricolour.

The incident occurred when minister Ahamed Devarkovil, who holds the Port and Archaeology portfolios in the Left Government, unfurled the flag at the Municipal Stadium here this morning.

A nominee of the Indian National League (INL), an ally of the CPI(M)-led LDF, Devarkovil was the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations at the district headquarters. Interestingly, no one, including the minister, peoples' representatives, police officials and other dignitaries present on the occasion, notice the gaffe.

After the flag hoisting, the minister saluted it and proceeded with his speech, amidst which some media personnel who gathered there to cover the event pointed out the error. Then the minister soon came back, lowered the flag and hoisted it again correctly.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief K Surendran sought the immediate resignation of Devarkovil and a police case be registered against him and the officials concerned who showed disrespect to the national flag.

"It is a matter of serious concern that the minister also saluted the tricolour after it was hoisted upside down. It is ridiculous that despite such a grave mistake, neither the minister nor the officials realised the error," he said in a statement.

He also wanted the state DGP to order a probe into the incident. Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Rajmohan Unnithan, who was present during the occasion, termed the incident as "unfortunate" and wanted the government to take action.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 13:59 [IST]