Republic Day 2022 Awards: 939 police medals announced; 189 medals for J&K police

New Delhi, Jan 25: A total 939 Police personnel have been awarded Medals on the occasion of Republic Day-2022.

Out of the 939 awards announced on the occasion of Republic Day 2022, 189 personnel will receive Police Medal for Gallantry, 88 will be getting President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 662 will get Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Among the majority of 189 Gallantry Awards, 134 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir Region. 47 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremist affected areas and 01 person for their gallant action in North-East Region.

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards 115 are from J&K Police, 30 are from CRPF, 03 from ITBP, 02 from BSF, 03 from SSB, 10 from Chhattisgarh Police, 09 from Odisha Police and 07 from Maharashtra Police and the remaining from the other States/UTs.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 13:01 [IST]