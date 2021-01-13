For Quick Alerts
Republic Day 2021: Interesting, unknown facts that every Indian must know
New Delhi, Jan 13: Republic Day has been celebrated every year in India on January 26, since 1950 to honour the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect.
Interesting facts and unknown facts :
- January 26, 1930 was earlier celebrated as India's Independence Day or Purna Swaraj Day. It's the day India decided to fight for complete freedom.
- The first Republic Day was celebrated on January 26, 1950, three years after we got independence.
- The first R-Day parade at Rajpath was held in 1955.
- There are two copies of the Indian Constitution, one in English and one in Hindi. Both copies of the Constitution of India are handwritten which were signed by 308 Assembly members on January 24, 1950.
- The Indian Constitution is the longest one to be written in the world. It has 444 articles divided into 22 parts and 12 schedules. Recently, 118 amendments were added to the Constitution.
- Dr. Rajendra Prasad was sworn in as the first President of India on January 26, 1950, at 10:24 am.
Republic Day is a 3-day affair which ends on 29th January with the Beating Retreat Ceremony.