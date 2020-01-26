  • search
    Republic Day 2020 LIVE: Now, 22 tableaux from various states/union territories on display

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Jan 26: India is all set to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, with great pomp and show. Republic Day celebrations is characterised by the R-Day parade at India Gate, Rajpath in the national capital.

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is the chief guest at the parade. This is the third occasion that a Brazilian President will be the chief guest at the R-Day.

    Republic Day 2020 LIVE: Indias military might on display at Rajpath

    Catch all the LIVE updates upon Republic Day 2020 here

    10:47 AM, 26 Jan
    Tableau of Rajasthan showcases the architectural and cultural heritage of the capital city Jaipur.
    10:46 AM, 26 Jan
    Chhattisgarh tableau showcasing the artistic beauty of the state's folk life
    10:45 AM, 26 Jan
    Goa tableau depicting seashore alongwith biodiversity & livelihoods wending through Rajpath
    10:44 AM, 26 Jan
    Along with these states, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Department of Financial Services, NDRF Ministry of Home Affairs, CPWD Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Ministry of Shipping are also selected for the Republic Day 2020 parade.
    10:43 AM, 26 Jan
    The states and departments included in the list are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.
    10:41 AM, 26 Jan
    Tamil Nadu's tableau on Rajpath at R-day celebrations
    10:39 AM, 26 Jan
    Sixteen tableaux from various states/union territories on display, depicting the geographical and rich cultural diversity of the country.
    10:38 AM, 26 Jan
    The Massed Pipes and Drums Band of the Indian Army on display.
    10:38 AM, 26 Jan
    The National Service Scheme (NSS) contingent comprising 148 volunteers.
    10:38 AM, 26 Jan
    The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Boys Marching contingent led by Commander Junior Under-Officer Charandeep Singh Bhaduria, NCC Directorate Uttar Pradesh, while the Girls contingent will be headed by Senior Under-Officer Shreeshma Hegde, NCC Directorate, Karnataka & Goa.
    10:35 AM, 26 Jan
    Air Defence Tactical Control Radar - led by Lieutenant Vivek Vijay More
    10:34 AM, 26 Jan
    ITBP marching contingent
    10:34 AM, 26 Jan
    The Indian Coast Guard marching contingent led by Deputy Commandant Gaurav Sharma.
    10:33 AM, 26 Jan
    The Air Force tableau showcasing scaled down models of the Rafale aircraft, the Tejas aircraft, the Light Combat Helicopter, the Akash Missiles System and the Astra Missiles.
    10:33 AM, 26 Jan
    Union minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur at Rajpath.
    10:33 AM, 26 Jan
    Air Force Marching Contingent- led by Flight Lieutenant Shrikant Sharma
    10:31 AM, 26 Jan
    Republic Day function held at residence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.
    10:30 AM, 26 Jan
    Meanwhile, SCR Railway Protection Force (RPF) Dog Squad presenting display of skills during celebrations of #71stRepublicDay at Railway Sports Complex, Secunderabad
    10:29 AM, 26 Jan
    This is the Akash missile system, a potent surface to air defense against enemy fighter planes
    10:29 AM, 26 Jan
    Here is mechanized column led by T90 Bheeshma Main Battle Tanks; Its 125 mm guns can shred any enemy to pieces
    10:27 AM, 26 Jan
    Tableau of the Indian Armed Forces veterans at Republic Day 2020
    10:26 AM, 26 Jan
    The display of Naval Brass Brand at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath.
    10:25 AM, 26 Jan
    The marching contingent of the Corps of Signals is led by Captain Tanya Shergil, a fourth generation Army Officer. The motto of the Corps is “Teevra Chaukas”
    10:25 AM, 26 Jan
    Combined Band - led by Risaldar Major Rajendra Singh at Rajpath!
    10:23 AM, 26 Jan
    The Naval contingent comprise of 144 young sailors led by Lieutenant JitinMalkat as Contingent Commander. It will be followed by the Naval Tableau titled ‘Indian Navy - Silent, Strong, and Swift’. The fore part of the tableau showcases the might and fire power of Navy in all three dimensions, while the next part exhibits the Navy’s commitment to nation building.
    10:23 AM, 26 Jan
    Sikh Light Infantry Regiment led by Major Anjum Gorka of 6th Battalion of the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment. The motto of the Regiment is ‘Deg Teg Fateh’ and the war cry is ‘Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Shri Akal’.
    10:20 AM, 26 Jan
    The contingent of the Corps of Army Air Defence is participating for the first time.
    10:19 AM, 26 Jan
    A contingent of the Para Special Forces, the special operations unit of the Indian Army, is marching down Rajpath. The contingent commander is Major Nikhil. It was four teams of 70-80 Para Special Forces commandos from 4 and 9 Para units which carried out surgical strike on September 29, 2016 in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. They wear light gears to carry out operation in mountainous terrains and their gears are specially designed.
    10:19 AM, 26 Jan
    The K-9 VAJRA-T commanded by Captain Abhinav Sahu of 269 Medium Regiment, at Rajpath.
    10:18 AM, 26 Jan
    Advanced Light Helicopters- Weapon System Integrated Rudra and 2 Advanced Light Helicopters, Dhruv of Army Aviation in ‘Diamond’ formation.
