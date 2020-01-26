Republic Day 2020 LIVE: Now, 22 tableaux from various states/union territories on display
New Delhi, Jan 26: India is all set to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, with great pomp and show. Republic Day celebrations is characterised by the R-Day parade at India Gate, Rajpath in the national capital.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is the chief guest at the parade. This is the third occasion that a Brazilian President will be the chief guest at the R-Day.
Catch all the LIVE updates upon Republic Day 2020 here
#RepublicDay function held at residence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. #RDayWithAIR pic.twitter.com/l2RCh9wrPV— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 26, 2020
SCR Railway Protection Force (RPF) Dog Squad presenting display of skills during celebrations of #71stRepublicDay at Railway Sports Complex, Secunderabad #RepublicDay2020 @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyalOffc pic.twitter.com/BFjpWJ5Qri— SouthCentralRailway (@SCRailwayIndia) January 26, 2020
Rolling down Rajpath, this is the Akash missile system, a potent surface to air defense against enemy fighter planes#RepublicDay2020 #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/Y2wfSYE6SM— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2020
Here is mechanized column led by T90 Bheeshma Main Battle Tanks; Its 125 mm guns can shred any enemy to pieces— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2020
This is followed by Infantry Combat Vehicle#RepublicDay2020 #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/Hvy6OUUZBe
Delhi: The display of Naval Brass Brand at the #RepublicDay parade at Rajpath. pic.twitter.com/dORZF1mgSM— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
Delhi: The K-9 VAJRA-T commanded by Captain Abhinav Sahu of 269 Medium Regiment, at Rajpath. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/x2SSFhmoXg— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
Delhi: Advanced Light Helicopters- Weapon System Integrated Rudra and 2 Advanced Light Helicopters, Dhruv of Army Aviation in ‘Diamond’— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
formation. pic.twitter.com/kk3Sh12S1j