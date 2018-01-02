Renowned poet Anwar Jalalpuri who translated Bhagwat Gita to Urdu passes away

Renowned poet Anwar Jalalpuri, who was known for translating Bhagwat Gita to Urdu, passed away on Tuesday morning in Lucknow.

The 71-year-old poet was admitted to a medical college in Lucknow on Thursday due to a brain haemorrhage. Reports say that he got injured on Thursday evening after falling down in the bathroom. When Jalalpuri did not return from the bathroom for a long time, his family members had to break open the door to get inside. He was found lying on the floor with injuries to his head.

He was rushed to a private hospital initially from where he was referred to the trauma centre at KGMU. At KGMU, he was put on ventilator due to the injuries he had suffered.

On Tuesday morning around 10 am, Jalalpuri passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was well known in the literary circles and was best known for his translation of Bhagwat Gita to Urdu. He was a recipient of Yash Bharti award.

OneIndia News