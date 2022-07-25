Bisra Munda: The tribal freedom fighter who encouraged people to return to their original religious belief

Remembering Harmohan Singh Yadav, the man who became Sikhs' saviour during 1984 riots

New Delhi, July 25: July 25th marks the death anniversary of Harmohan Singh Yadav, a towering figure and leader of Yadav community.

Harmohan Singh remained in politics for a long time and served in various capacities like MLA, MLC and member of Rajya Sabha.

He was also instrumental in establishing many establishing institutions in and around Kanpur.

On his 10th death anniversary, on July 25, let us have a brief look at his journey.

Harmohan Singh Yadav was born on October 18, 1921, in 'Meharban Singh Ka Purva' village of Kanpur. He entered into politics when he was 31 years old. He became village 'pradhan' in 1952. He served in various capacities including as MLC and MLA in UP from 1970 to 1990.

In 1991, he was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha for the first time and served as a member of several parliamentary committees. In 1997, he was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha for the second time. He also served as the national chairman of 'Akhil Bhartiya Yadav Mahasabha'.

Harmohan Yadav had close relations with Chaudhary Charan Singh and Ram Manohar Lohia. He resisted the emergency and was also jailed while protesting for farmer's rights.

Harmohan Singh Yadav was an important leader of the Samajwadi Party and had very close relations with Mulayam Singh Yadav. After the death of Chaudhary Charan Singh, it was Harmohan who proposed to Yadav Mahasabha that Mulayam Singh Yadav should become their leader now. This led to a tremendous rise in the stature of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

With the help of his son Sukhram Singh, Harmohan Yadav established many educational institutions in and around Kanpur. Harmohan Singh Yadav died on July 25, 2012.

1984 anti-Sikh riots and Shaurya Chakra

Six years before the 1984 anti-Sikh riots took place, Harmohan Singh Yadav and his family moved to a new place where most of the population was Sikh. Yadav had a good relationship with the Sikhs and would help them occasionally. During the riots, Yadav was at home with his son Sukhram. They had with them a rifle, carbine, and guns. When the infuriated mob approached their locality, they moved to the terrace and fired in the air, driving back the attackers.

Local Sikhs went to Yadav's house for shelter, and the Yadav family protected them from attack until the attackers were dispersed or arrested. For protecting the lives of the Sikhs, former Indian president Ramaswamy Venkataraman awarded Yadav the Shaurya Chakra in 1991, an Indian military decoration awarded for valour, courageous action or self-sacrifice.

