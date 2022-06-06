Remembering Gopinath Bordoloi, the leader who secured the rights of indigenous people of Assam

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 06: Today, June 6 is the birth anniversary of Gopinath Bordoloi. Born on June 6 1890, Bordoloi was a politicians and Indian independence activist who served as the first chief minister of Assam.

He was conferred with the title 'Lokapriya' due to his unselfish dedication towards the people of Assam and the state.

Born to Buddheswar Bordoloi and Praneswari Bordoloi, he lost his mother when he was just 12 years old. He studied at the Cotton college and in 1909 took admission in the Scottish Church College. He passed MA and then studied law for three years. He however returned to Guwahati without taking the final exam. He then took up a temporary job as headmaster at the Sonaram High School and during this period he sat and passed his law exam, following which he began practising in 1917.

Bordoloi's political career began when he joined the Indian National Congress as a volunteer in 1921.

He was arrested in 1922 as he had taken part in the non-cooperation movement. When the movement was called off due to the Chauri Chara incident he went back to practising law. Between 1930 and 1933 he kept away from all political activity.

In 1935 the Government of India Act was articulated to form British India. The Congress decided to take part in the Regional Assembly election in 1936. They won and became the party with a majority in the Assembly. However a law meant to reduce the power of the ministers and cabinet, they decided to remain in the opposition.

The Cabinet was then formed under Mohammad Sadulla. Meanwhile the Congress was gaining support of the people. In 1938 Sadulla resigned following which Bordoloi was invited to form the government.

He took oath on September 21.

He has been credited with being a superb personality, truthful and his behaviour not only attracted his colleagues but also the people of various communities.

Some of his key reforms were to stop land tax, stop giving land to migrant Muslims in a bid to secure the rights the indigenous people.

His government however did not last long as the World War II began in 1939. His cabinet resigned following an appeal by Mahatma Gandhi. In the meantime, Sadulla formed the government with the promise to help the British in the World War. He however indulged in a lot of communal activities.

In July 1945 the British announced their decision to form a new constitution for India after holding the central and regional elections. The Congress took part in it and in 1946 they won with 61 of the 108 seats. The government was formed and Bordoloi was made the Chief Minister.

After independence he worked closely with Sardar Vallabhai Patel to secure the sovereignty of Assam against China on one hand and Pakistan on the other. He also helped to organise the rehabilitation of millions of Hindu refugees who had fled East Pakistan due to violence and intimidation in the aftermath of partition.

He was also instrumental in establishing the High Court of Assam, Assam Medical College, Assam Veterinary College.

He led a simple life despite being Chief Minister. Bordoloi breathed his last on August 5 1950.