    Relying on public money for four decades, UP CM, ministers will now have to pay own income tax

    Lucknow, Sep 13: Uttar Pradesh Government on Friday passed an order stating that all ministers, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will have to now pay their own income tax, which was earlier being paid by the state treasury.

    According to a Times of India report a law passed in 1981 by then chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and former prime minister VP Singh mandates the state exchequer to pay the income tax of the state's chief minister and his council of minister. The reason for this law is straight and simple, as highlighted by the report: the lawmakers are 'deemed; to be poor and "cannot pay income tax from their own meager earnings".

    The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced that UP Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers will now pay their own Income-Tax, which was earlier being paid by the state treasury under UP Ministers' Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Act, 1981.

    "There is an act existing from 1981 during VP Singh's time. Whatever is being done is in pursuance with that Act," Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma said on Friday.

    "In times to come, we will look into any suggestion about what best can be done in this regard," he added.The chief ministers who saved on their taxes have been from across parties -- including Yogi Adityanath, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta, Rajnath Singh, Sripati Mishra, Vir Bahadur Singh and ND Tiwari.

    For the last financial year, the state government paid Rs 86 lakh as the ministers' tax bill, a senior finance ministry official said.

