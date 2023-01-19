Relief from severe cold wave in Delhi; 13 trains running late due to fog in north India

Field Marshal KM Cariappa: The legend who made the Army truly Indian

New Delhi, Jan 19: Delhiites on Thursday got relief from a severe cold wave due to a rise in the minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius in two days. The minimum temperature in the national capital rose by 3.5 degrees Celsius due to western disturbances in the mountains.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cold wave conditions will abate from January 19 under the influence of two western disturbances which are likely to affect the region in quick succession.

Delhi saw its eighth cold wave day in January on Wednesday, the most in the month in at least 12 years, according to data available on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) website.

A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal limits is by more than 6.4 notches.

In the plains, a cold wave is declared if the minimum temperature dips to four degrees Celsius or when it is 10 degrees Celsius and 4.5 notches below normal.

Meanwhile, at least 13 trains are running late in the Northern Railway region due to foggy weather conditions.

"13 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog," the Indian Railways said.

Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 9:01 [IST]