Release 7 TMC ft Cauvery water immediately: EPS writes to Siddaramaiah

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday wrote a letter to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah requesting him to instruct his officers to release 7 TMC ft of water immediately from river Cauvery and the balance 8 TMC ft within a fortnight to save the standing crops of farmers.

The letter stated that the crop season in Karnataka is already over and there is a gross storage of about 49.82 TMC ft as on 12.1.2018 in the State's four major reservoirs in the Cauvery basin. After reserving the minimum needs of drinking water supply and perennial crops, Karnataka can release at least 15 TMC ft to Tamil Nadu to make up a part of the shortfall, which is required to meet the crucial needs of the standing crops in the Cauvery delta.

The storage in the Mettur reservoir as on 12.1.2018 is a meagre 21.27 TMC ft (utilizable storage 16.27 TMC ft). This is grossly inadequate to meet the irrigation needs of the standing crops and drinking water needs during the summer months in Tamil Nadu.

He requested Siddaramaiah to consider the plight of a large number of farmers of the delta who depend on the success of this crop to meet their livelihood and instruct your officers to release 7 TMC ft of water immediately and the balance within a fortnight, from the existing storage for saving the standing crops."

Also, EPS extended warm greetings to CM Siddaramaiah and the people of Karnataka on the occasion of Makara Sankaranthi.

OneIndia News