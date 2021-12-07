Red caps are like red alert for UP, PM Modi's jibe at Samajwadi Party in Gorakhpur rally

UP polls: Now Cong to demonstrate strength at the Mahoba hotbed

Gorakhpur, Dec 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took an apparent dig at the Samajawadi Party, saying the 'red caps' want to form the government to show leniency towards terrorists, to bring them out of jails. So always remember that the 'red caps' are red alert for UP."

"Today entire UP knows that the 'red caps' cared about 'red beacons' alone. They had nothing to do with your pain and issues. The 'red caps' want power - for scams & for filling their coffers, for illegal encroachments, for providing freedom to mafia," said PM Modi in Gorakhpur.

"These people can never understand that even during Corona crisis, the double engine govt continued with development, it didn't let the work stop," the prime minister added.

"Everybody knew the importance of Gorakhpur fertiliser plant for farmers and employment here. But pervious govts showed no interest in starting it. Everyone knew that AIIMS Gorakhpur has been a long pending demand but the govts before 2017 made excuses in allotting land for it." PM Modi said.

"Beginning of a fertiliser plant & AIIMS in Gorakhpur is sending out several messages. When there is a double engine govt, then work takes place in double speed. When work is done with honest intentions, then even calamities can't become obstacles," PM Modi claimed.

"When there is a govt that worries about the oppressed and deprived sections, then it works hard and even yields results. The program in Gorakhpur today is a proof of the fact the nothing is impossible for new India when it becomes determined," he added.

PM Modi was speaking at the rally after inaugurating three mega projects, including an AIIMS and the fertiliser plant, in Gorakhpur.

The other project he inaugurated is a Regional Medical Research Centre of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The three big-ticket projects are worth over Rs 9,600 crore. The newly built fertiliser plant will be operated by the Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL).

The Gorakhpur AIIMS, built at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore, will benefit not only the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh but also a huge population of Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal with its world-class health facilities.

Similarly, the regional medical research centre set up at a cost of Rs 36 crore will facilitate the test and research of vector-borne diseases, they added.

The high-tech lab will decrease the dependency of the area on big cities for tests related to vector-borne diseases.