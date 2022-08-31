Recruitment of primary teachers under TMC regime in Bengal on radar of agencies

Mamata Banerjee to reshuffle West Bengal Cabinet today | All you need to know

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 31: The recruitment of primary school teachers during the TMC regime has now come under the radar of the central agencies. The Enforcement Directorate has reportedly sought details of a few thousand candidates who were appointed as primary school teachers in West Bengal since 2011.

The CBI and ED are probing into the allegations regarding the recruitment scam run in schools from primary sections to class 12. The ED is looking into the money laundering aspect in this case.

A senior official of the state primary education board said that they have already written to all the district primary school councils to submit the details of all the appointees within two days. This would include their name, address, roll number of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and in which primary school they were recruited as teachers.

Some CBI officers had 'setting' with TMC, so ED was sent to probe Bengal scams: Dilip Ghosh

During the regime of the Trinamool Congress, three TET exams were held- 2012, 2014 and 2017.

Allegations of a scam had surfaced mainly about the 2014 exam. The agencies are also probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers through the School Service Commission.

Partha Chatterjee who was the state education minister in 2011 and 2021 has been arrested in the case. The ED also recovered Rs 50 crore and jewellery from two flats of Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 12:27 [IST]