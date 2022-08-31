YouTube
  • search
Trending Ganesh Chaturthi Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Recruitment of primary teachers under TMC regime in Bengal on radar of agencies

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 31: The recruitment of primary school teachers during the TMC regime has now come under the radar of the central agencies. The Enforcement Directorate has reportedly sought details of a few thousand candidates who were appointed as primary school teachers in West Bengal since 2011.

    The CBI and ED are probing into the allegations regarding the recruitment scam run in schools from primary sections to class 12. The ED is looking into the money laundering aspect in this case.

    Recruitment of primary teachers under TMC regime in Bengal on radar of agencies

    A senior official of the state primary education board said that they have already written to all the district primary school councils to submit the details of all the appointees within two days. This would include their name, address, roll number of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and in which primary school they were recruited as teachers.

    Some CBI officers had 'setting' with TMC, so ED was sent to probe Bengal scams: Dilip GhoshSome CBI officers had 'setting' with TMC, so ED was sent to probe Bengal scams: Dilip Ghosh

    During the regime of the Trinamool Congress, three TET exams were held- 2012, 2014 and 2017.

    Allegations of a scam had surfaced mainly about the 2014 exam. The agencies are also probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers through the School Service Commission.

    Partha Chatterjee who was the state education minister in 2011 and 2021 has been arrested in the case. The ED also recovered Rs 50 crore and jewellery from two flats of Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee.

    Comments

    More TRINAMOOL CONGRESS News  

    Read more about:

    trinamool congress

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 12:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X