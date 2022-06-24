Rebel MLAs want to break Shiv Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray

YouTube
    Mumbai, Jun 24: Amid the political turbulence in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who are camping in Guwahati want to "break the party," ANI reported.

    Addressing the party workers virtually, Uddhav Thackeray said that he could not meet leaders due to surgery and his bad health. Earlier, rebel MLAs had claimed that they were stopped from entering 'Varsha', the official residence of the Maharashtra CM.

    In a new address, Uddhav Thackeray has dared rebel leader Eknath Shinde to not use 'Balasaheb's name'. He also stated that 'without Sena and Balasaheb's name, they are nothing'.

    "Eknath Shinde's son is an MP from Shiv Sena, I did everything for him. The department I had was given to Shinde. But he is making several allegations against me. I did everything for Eknath Shinde," Uddhav Thackeray told party workers.

    As Eknath Shinde appears to be tightening his grip on Shiv Sena with the number of rebels rising to 38, Thackeray called a meeting of the party's district chiefs today where he said that he left the Varsha Bungalow but not the "will to fight".

    Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 17:23 [IST]
