Ready to support de-escalation efforts in Ukraine: India

New Delhi, Oct 10: India on Monday said it is deeply concerned over the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and is ready to support de-escalation efforts, while calling for a return to diplomacy.

Reiterating India's position on the conflict, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest and noted that India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation of the situation.

"India is deeply concerned at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, including targeting of infrastructure and deaths of civilians," he said.

The spokesperson was responding to media queries on escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. "We reiterate that escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest. We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and the urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue. India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation," he said.

"India has consistently maintained since the beginning of the conflict that the global order is anchored in the principles of the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states," Bagchi said.

Moscow said that a huge missile salvo across Ukraine launched by its forces was within the framework of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The sudden military escalation by Moscow comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin called a Saturday explosion on the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea a "terrorist act" masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

At least eight people were killed and 24 were injured in just one of the Kyiv strikes, according to the initial reports.

Russia's move received strong opposition from global leaders. While the EU said Russia targeting civilians 'amounts to a war crime'.

Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 19:29 [IST]