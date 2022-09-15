YouTube
    Ready to roar again! Twitter celebrates Cheetah homecoming with hilarious memes, Check best ones here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 15: After a wait of 70 years, Cheetahs are all set to make a comeback in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release cheetahs brought from Namibia in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Saturday as part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat.

    Image credit: @DDNewslive
    Image credit: @DDNewslive

    The introduction of cheetah in India is being done under Project Cheetah, which is the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.

    Cheetahs will help in the restoration of open forest and grassland ecosystems in India.

    As the countdown for Cheetah arrival begins, Netizens flooded Twitter with hilarious jokes and memes. The hashtag #CheetahIsBack has started trending on Twitter.

