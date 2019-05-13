Re-polling ordered for Faridabad booth in which man rushes to EVM when a woman was casting vote

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 13: The Election Commission on Monday ordered re-polling in a Faridabad booth which made headlines after a video showing a man rushing towards the voting compartment as a woman prepared to cast vote and appeared to have pressed a button on the EVM.

There was an uproar after the video went viral. The man, Giriraj Singh, who told a TV channel tht he was BJP polling agent, said that he was helping the woman as she was from a village. He is said to have done this to three women who had come to cast vote at polling booth in Asaoti in Faridabad Lok Sabha seat.

Giriraj Singh walks up to the polling compartment as a woman is about to cast her vote. He appears to be pressing the button on the voting machine before returning to his seat.

Many people tagged the Haryana election body's Twitter handle and sought action against the official. Singh was later arrested, produced in court and is now out on bail.

[Polling official arrested in Faridabad for influencing voters]

Re-poll to be held at polling station-88 of Faridabad parliamentary constituency on 19th May, after a complaint of violation of secrecy was found to be true, reports quoted an EC statement as saying.

According to reports, in his complaint regarding the matter, on the basis of which the FIR was registered, the Presiding Officer, Amit Atri, states that the accused, "with the excuse of helping voters", pressed the button meant to cast votes three times.