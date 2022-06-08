RBI launches UPI123pay for digital payments: All you need to know

Indian economy likely to take 12 years to overcome COVID losses: RBI

Explained: With repo rate increased, how much more EMI will you pay

Fixed Deposit rates to go up as RBI hikes key interest rate

RBI retains growth projection at 7.2% with first quarter expectation at 16.2%

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jun 8: The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday retained its growth projection at 7.2 per cent for the current fiscal on the back of improvement in urban demand and gradual recovery in rural India.

Unveiling the third monetary policy for the current fiscal, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Indian economy remained resilient, and the central bank will continue to support growth.

The RBI expects growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal at 16.2 per cent, which will taper to 4 per cent by the fourth quarter.

He, however, cautioned that there are risks from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The central bank earlier in April slashed the GDP growth projection for 2022-23 to 7.2 per cent from its earlier forecast of 7.8 per cent.

On Tuesday, the World Bank cut India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.5 per cent as rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions taper recovery.

RBI raises repo rate; bank interest to get higher & loans set to get costlier | Oneindia News

It was the second time that the World Bank has revised its GDP growth forecast for India in the current fiscal 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023). In April, it trimmed the forecast from 8.7 per cent to 8 per cent and now it is projected at 7.5 per cent.

The GDP growth compares to an 8.7 per cent expansion in the previous 2021-22 fiscal.

India's economy grew by 4.1 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2021-22.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 13:10 [IST]