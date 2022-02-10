RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent for 10th consecutive time

India

New Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 10: The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent, while the reverse repo rate also was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent.

The three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee was scheduled to begin on Monday. But it was rescheduled and began on Tuesday due to the public holiday declared by the Maharashtra Government on Monday to mourn the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. This policy review is important as it is the first policy review after the announcement of Union Budget 2022-2023.

RBI is likely to keep key policy rates including repo and reverse repo rates unchanged in its monetary policy review to be announced today. But some experts are expecting the MPC to change its stance from accommodative to neutral and change the reverse repo rate.

If the RBI maintains status quo in policy rates today it would be the tenth consecutive time since the rate remains unchanged. The central bank had last revised the policy rates on May 22, 2020.