RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, maintains accomodative stance

New Delhi, Aug 06: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday in its bi-monthly monetary policy review decided to keep lending rate or repo rate unchanged for the seventh straight time as the economy is yet to recover from the impact of second COVID wave.

This is the seventh time in a row that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has maintained status quo. RBI had last revised its policy rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rate to a historic low.

MPC decided to maintain status quo, that is keeping benchmark repurchase (repo) rate at 4 per cent, Das said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy review.

Consequently, the reverse repo rate will also continue to earn 3.35 per cent for banks for their deposits kept with RBI.

Das said MPC voted unanimously for keeping interest rate unchanged and decided to continue with its accommodative stance as long as necessary to support growth and keep inflation within the target.

MPC has been given the mandate to maintain annual inflation at 4 per cent until March 31, 2026, with an upper tolerance of 6 per cent and a lower tolerance of 2 per cent.

Observing that economy is slowly recovery from brief hiatus, the Governor said, some of the high frequency indicators reflect recovery.