  • search

RBI intervention sought to support declining rupee: Report

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 11: The Centre has asked the Reserve Bank of India to intervene in a bid to support the decline rupee.

    According to a report in Bloomberg, officials have asked the RBI to intervene more aggressively in the market to the support the rupee, which has witnessed its worst position against the dollar in history.

    RBI intervention sought to support declining rupee: Report

    The Centre was also looking at the NRI deposit scheme to encourage overseas Indians to invest in the country in a measure aimed to stabilise the falling rupee.

    Also Read | RBI tweaks norms for exchanging mutilated currency: Here's what new rules say

    The current account deficit (CAD) touched a five-year high of $15.8 billion during the first quarter, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reported on Friday.

    The government is worried about the falling rupee and will announce specific measures to arrest the fall, a top government official had told reporters.

    Read more about:

    reserve bank of india indian rupee dollar

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 12:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue