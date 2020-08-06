YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to make policy announcement at 12 noon today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 06: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will on Thursday make the central bank's Bi-monthly Monetary Policy address at 12 noon. In a tweet, the RBI said "Watch out for Bi-monthly Monetary Policy address by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at 12:00 hrs on August 06, 2020."

    Shaktikanta Das

    Around two-thirds of economists in a Reuters poll expect the RBI today to cut the repo rate by another 25 basis points (bps) to a record low of 3.50 per cent despite some inflationary pressure.

    The RBI's recent policies have focused on financial stability and the need to support growth despite the price target.

    Fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, 8 patients dead

    Earlier, the RBI had reduced the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points since February, on top of the 135 basis points in an easing cycle last year, from 6.50 per cent.

    Annual retail inflation rose in June to 6.09 per cent from 5.84 per cent in March, remaining above the RBI's medium-term target range of 2-6 per cent.

    In June, the government gradually eased restrictions although coronavirus cases continue to rise. Apart from rate cuts, economists expect liquidity and regulatory measures to support growth from the central bank.

    More SHAKTIKANTA DAS News

    Read more about:

    shaktikanta das rbi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue