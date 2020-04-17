RBI Governor address at 10 am today

New Delhi, Apr 17: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das will address the media today at 10 am.

He is expected to make some important announcements regarding the economy amidst the coronavirus lockdown. During his last interaction with the media, he had said that banks would have the option of announcing a three month moratorium on EMIs.

On Thursday, the RBI, urged bank customers to adopt digital modes of payment that are convenient and safe.

The usage of digital modes to make transactions has become all the more important as the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown, imposed to maintain social distancing to contain the spread of the coronavirus, has restricted the movement of people.

In a Twitter campaign launched in public interest, the RBI emphasised on transacting digitally as it gives the convenience of making payments anytime and anywhere.

The face of the campaign is Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The RBI, through the campaign, reiterated the multiple digital payment options such as NEFT, IMPS, UPI and BBPS that are available 24*7.

Recently, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das in a video message appealed to the public to use every precautionary measure, including digital banking, to maintain social distance.

"One major way of protecting ourselves from coronavirus would be to use all kinds of digital payments including debit cards, credit cards, and various mobile apps. Pay digital, stay safe," the Governor had said in the video.