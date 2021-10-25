Raut on Rs 25 cr pay-off claim by witness in Aryan drug case: He exposed everyone in NCB

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Oct 25: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that there were attempts to defame the Maharashtra government through the cruise drugs seizure case and alleged that a few Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials "will be exposed."

Speaking to the media, the Shiv Sena leader stated that a man named Sam D'Souza seen in pictures with Aryan Khan was the "biggest money laundering player in Mumbai".

According to Raut, the said person has links with politicians and bureaucrats. His comments come after Prabhakar Sail, an 'independent witness', alleged that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an official of the Narcotics and other persons, including absconding witness K P Gosavi and D'Souza, to let off Aryan Khan in the Cordelia drug bust case.

Raut said, "A small video (which surfaced on social media) shows the presence of Sam D'Souza, who is the biggest player in money laundering in Mumbai. He is well connected with politicians, IAS officials and even customs and Income Tax officials. It is a big game and they have just started it."

"He (Sail) has done a great favour to the country by speaking out about the fraud. I appreciate his courage. He has exposed everyone in the NCB and officials involved in it," the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

The NCB arrested Aryan Khan on October 3 and is currently in judicial custody.

Reacting to Sail's claim, Raut said, "Witness in Aryan Khan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also, there are reports that there was a demand of huge money. CM Uddhav Thackeray said that these cases are made to defame Maharashtra. This seems to be coming true. Police should take suo moto cognizance."

The ruling state government has been critical of the NCB over the arrest of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar. NCP leader Nawab Malik has particularly targeted NCB officer Sameer Wankhede.

With inputs from PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 14:17 [IST]