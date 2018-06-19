English

Rats chew up Rs 12 lakh worth currency notes in ATM!

    Rats can be a major menace if they infest a place. At homes, they can damage clothes, cause short circuits by chewing up wires and contaminate food items.

    Rodent menace at a bank ATM in Assam's Tinsukhia cost State Bank of India (SBI) Rs 12 lakhs. The rats are said to have chewed up currency notes worth Rs 12 lakh in the SBI ATM at Tinsukhia's Laipuli area.

    The incident is said to have taken place on May 20 but came to light only recently. SBI ATM (DFBK - 000196116) had to be closed due to rodent attack and signboard outside said 'closed for technical maintanence'.

    The machine is said to stopped dispensing notes. When the service technician was called in, he was in for a shock. Around Rs 12,38,000 worth currency notes in Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denominations were reduced to rags.

    As per reports, Rs 29 lakh was put in the ATM by the bank, but the machine stopped working the next day. When the bank sent the technician to fix the ATM, it was found that Rs 12 lakh was ruined by rats. The bank officials said that Rs 17 lakh could, however, be saved.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 9:55 [IST]
