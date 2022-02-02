Tatas take first step in Air India, to introduce ‘enhanced meal service’ in 4 flights on Thu

'Welcome to the future': Air India's special announcement to mark 'historic flight' today

Ratan Tata's special welcome message for passengers aboard Air India: Listen to what he said

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 02: Following Air India's take over by Tata group after decades, the airline welcomed its passengers on Wednesday morning with a special message by none other than the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons himself, Ratan Tata.

"The Tata group welcomes Air India's new customers and is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service," Tata can be heard saying in the audio message.

#FlyAI: A warm welcome extended by Mr Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, Chairman Tata Trusts, to our passengers onboard Air India flights. pic.twitter.com/MkVXEyrj3J — Air India (@airindiain) February 2, 2022

The official Twitter handle of Air India shared the audio clip of Ratan Tata. The tweet's caption read: "A warm welcome extended by Mr Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, Chairman Tata Trusts, to our passengers onboard Air India flights."

The Tata Group officially took the reins of the airlines after the divestment process was completed on Thursday, 27 January.

Air India was handed over to the Tata Group last Thursday, nearly 69 years after it was taken from the conglomerate.