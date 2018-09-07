  • search

RAS, RTS Pre-exam 2018 results expected date

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 7: The RAS, RTS Pre-exam 2018 results will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Rajasthan Public Service Commission will soon release the results of Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam 2018 or RPSC RAS, RTS Pre-Exam 2018.

    RAS, RTS Pre-exam 2018 results expected date

    The RPSC RAS, RTS Examination 2018 was conducted on August 5, 2018 for recruitment to over 1,017 posts. The results are expected to be released in the month of September itself and updates regarding the same are going to be published on the official website soon. Although exacts dates have not been released, reports claim that RPSC RAS Results 2018 will be released before September 15.

    After the release of results, candidates who will qualify in the RPSC RAS Pre Exam 2018 will have to appear for RPSC RAS Mains Exam, 2018. Candidates are advised to check the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- for updates regarding the declaration of results. The updates will be available on this website under 'Exam Dashboard' Section. The results once declared will be available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Read more about:

    rajasthan results

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 9:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue