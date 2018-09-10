  • search

RAS results 2018: RPSC, RTS results to be declared on this date

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 10: The RAS Results 2018 will be declared this week. The results fo the RPSC, RTS will be available on the official website once declared.

    RAS results 2018: RPSC, RTS results to be declared on this date

    RPSC has released the modified marks for the School Lecturer Computer Exam 2015 in accordance of the Supreme Court's order. Candidates can check the revised marks on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The marks for School Lecturer in Political Science, History, Hindi, Geography, Sanskrit, Commerce, Chemistry, etc. are available now on the link provided here.

    As per past trends, the commission release the results for the pre-examination in two month's time of the examination. The commission is expected to release the results by end of this month. The results once declared will be available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Read more about:

    rajasthan results

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 8:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue