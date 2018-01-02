Rape victim tries to immolate herself inside police station in UP

Mathura (UP), Jan 2: A 35-year-old rape victim tried to immolate herself inside a police station in Kosikaln town in Mathura district over an alleged delay in the arrest of people accused of sexually assaulting her.

The woman has accused two persons, including a 19-year-old, from the town of raping her last month. "A case was registered on the basis of her complaint", the official said.

She has accused the police of laxity in probing the matter and claimed that one of the accused had even pressured her to withdraw the complaint.

But Inspector Udayvir Singh Malik, in-charge of Kosikalan police station, claimed that the accused were absconding.

Yesterday, the woman reached the police station and poured kerosene on her body. She then tried to burn herself but she was prevented by police officials.

Police officials said there were doubts over the woman's allegations. However, they said, a probe was on.

PTI