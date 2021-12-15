YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 15: Has the situation since the gruesome Nibhaya rape case changed in India? Not much. At least the yearly data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) clearly indicates that situation has remained the same although there was a drop in rape cases in 2020.

    Rape cases in India dropped in 2020 [See NCRB stats]

    Apparently, it was mainly because of the lockdown. The data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in September revealed that about 77 rape cases, on average, were reported across the country in 2020. A total of 28,046 such crimes against women were reported in the Covid-19-hit year.

    The crime against women declined as 3,71,503 cases were reported in 2020 as against 4,05,326 in 2019 and 3,78,236 in 2018, the data revealed. Of the total cases reported in 2020, 25,498 victims were adults, while 2,655 were below the age of 18 years, as per the NCRB which functions under the Union home ministry said.

    Rape Cases Reported in India from 2003 to 2020

    2003: 15,847
    2004: 18,233
    2005: 18,359
    2006: 19,384
    2007: 20,737
    2010: 22,172
    2011: 24,206
    2012: 24,923
    2013: 33,707
    2014: 36,735
    2015: 34,651
    2016: 38,947
    2017: 32,559
    2018: 33,356
    2019: 32,032
    2020: 28,046

    Crimes against women drop in 2020, drastic jump in disobedience to government orders: NCRB

    The number of rape cases, as defined in the Indian Penal Code section 376, stood at 32,033 in 2019, 33,356 in 2018, 32,559 in 2017, 38,947 in 2016, the data said.

    States with Highest Rape Cases

    The highest number of rape cases were reported in Rajasthan where 5,310 cases were filed in 2020. Uttar Pradesh reported 2,769 followed by Madhya Pradesh (2,339), Maharashtra (2,061) and Assam (1,657).

    In New Delhi, 997 rape cases were reported.

    The NCRB data adds that 1,11,549 cases were registered under the "cruelty by husband or relatives" category. Whereas 62,300 cases were filed of kidnapping and abduction.

    In addition to rape, there were 85,392 cases of "assault to outrage modesty" and 3,741 cases of "attempt to commit rape", the NCRB data showed.

    There were also 105 acid attack cases registered across the country in 2020.

    In 2020, the country reported 6,966 dowry-related deaths as compared to 7,045 deaths in 2019, the data showed.

    The NCRB collects and analyse the crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code and special laws in the country.

    According to the report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on 'Crime in India - 2020', a total of 66,01,285 cognisable crimes comprising 42,54,356 Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes and 23,46,929 Special and Local Laws (SLL) crimes were registered in 2020. With inputs from PTI

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 17:16 [IST]
    X