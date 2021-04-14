Ramzan 2021: Karnataka govt issues guidelines amid second wave, no large gatherings

The iftaar that never happened: BSF jawans were killed while buying bread

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Ramzan, also known as Ramadan is starting from Wednesday, 14 April in India, amid second wave of coronavirus. From this day, muslim believers observe a fast from sunrise to sunset for over 29/30 days.

The holy month of Ramzan calls for prayers, recitation of the verses from the sacred book, philanthropic works, nurturing self-discipline etc. Muslims offer their prayers (Salat) five times a day.

Lasting for 30 days, Ramadan will end with the celebratory days of Eid al-Fitr starting on Wednesday 12th May 2021 or Thursday 13th May 2021.

The Karnataka government has issued a set of guidelines for Muslims as people tend to congregate in large numbers.

Those above 60, those with comorbidity, pregnant women and children below 10 years should remain at home.

Large gatherings of people are prohibited and social distancing should be maintained at mosques.

There should be markings on the floor of the place of worship to manage queues and face masks should be made mandatory.

Entry of visitors shall be staggered to avoid crowding.

Cough etiquette should be adhered to, thermal screening and hand sanitisation should be done at the entrance of mosques.

During ''Iftar'', Muslims are advised to break their fast at home and reach mosques only for prayers.

The mosques should be frequently cleaned and disinfected.

Those found infected by coronavirus should be isolated immediately and a medical facility should be informed.

The government also asked the mosque authorities to sensitise the faithful about dos and don''ts during the pandemic.