    Ramzan 2021: Karnataka govt issues guidelines amid second wave, no large gatherings

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 14: Ramzan, also known as Ramadan is starting from Wednesday, 14 April in India, amid second wave of coronavirus. From this day, muslim believers observe a fast from sunrise to sunset for over 29/30 days.

    The holy month of Ramzan calls for prayers, recitation of the verses from the sacred book, philanthropic works, nurturing self-discipline etc. Muslims offer their prayers (Salat) five times a day.

    Lasting for 30 days, Ramadan will end with the celebratory days of Eid al-Fitr starting on Wednesday 12th May 2021 or Thursday 13th May 2021.

    The Karnataka government has issued a set of guidelines for Muslims as people tend to congregate in large numbers.

    • Those above 60, those with comorbidity, pregnant women and children below 10 years should remain at home.
    • Large gatherings of people are prohibited and social distancing should be maintained at mosques.
    • There should be markings on the floor of the place of worship to manage queues and face masks should be made mandatory.
    • Entry of visitors shall be staggered to avoid crowding.
    • Cough etiquette should be adhered to, thermal screening and hand sanitisation should be done at the entrance of mosques.
    • During ''Iftar'', Muslims are advised to break their fast at home and reach mosques only for prayers.
    • The mosques should be frequently cleaned and disinfected.
    • Those found infected by coronavirus should be isolated immediately and a medical facility should be informed.
    • The government also asked the mosque authorities to sensitise the faithful about dos and don''ts during the pandemic.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 12:49 [IST]
    X