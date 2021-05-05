In Pics: Political journey of famous characters of Mahabharat and Ramayan

Ramayan's Ravan AKA Arvind Trivedi death hoax: Co-star Sunil Lahri rubbishes rumours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 05: With Covid cases increasing at an alarming rate, many people have been losing their lives. Amid this, Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Ravan in the 1984 serial Ramayan, became an unlikely victim of a death hoax recently.

His co-star, Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman on the show, took to social media has put an end to all the rumours.

Sharing a picture with Arvind, Sunil asked everyone not to spread fake news in such stressful times.

Born on 8 November 1938 in Indore, Trivedi studied to Intermediate level at Bhavan's College in Bombay (now Mumbai).

He married Nalini on 4 June 1966. They had three daughters. His brother Upendra Trivedi was also prolific Gujarati film actor.

He is most famous for portraying Ravan in Ramanand Sagar's television series Ramayan.

He acted in other TV series like Vikram Aur Betaal and others. The film Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya, in which acted Dadaji (grandfather), broke many box office records and he is still remembered for the role.

Trivedi has acted in about 300 films including Hindi and Gujarati. He had acted in several social and mythological films.

In 2002 he was named as the acting chairman of the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC). Arvind Trivedi worked as CBFC chief from 20 July 2002 to 16 October 2003.