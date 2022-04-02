Ramadan 2022: Crescent moon sighted in India; fasting begins tomorrow

The iftaar that never happened: BSF jawans were killed while buying bread

New Delhi, Apr 02: The crescent of the holy month of Ramadhan was sighted in Lucknow on Saturday evening meaning the month-long fast will begin from Sunday (April 3).

As per reports, the crescent was sighted in Lucknow, marking the arrival of the ninth month of the Islamic calendar which people observe as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection. They also engaging in humanitarian activities.

"We have spotted Ramdan 'Chand' (moon) in Lucknow, tomorrow we will observe the first 'Roza'. I extend my wishes to everyone," said Lucknow Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali.

Ramadan culminates in a festival known as Eid al-Fitr. Muslims observe the fast begin before sunrise - waking to eat the first meal of the day.

Every year the sighting of the Ramzan moon brings great cheer for Muslims as they scamper to make preparations for fasting and head to mosques to begin special 'Taraweeh' prayers, but not this time.

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramzan commemorates Prophet Muhammad's first revelation of the Quran. On the culmination of the the holy month, usually after 29-30 days, Muslims celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, the festival of breaking the month-long fast. The Night of Decree or The Night of Power is marked in the month of Ramzan.

Keeping fasts or roza throughout Ramzan, which is governed by the idea of practicing self-restraint, is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam - along with the testimony of faith, prayer, charity, and making a pilgrimage to Mecca.

During roza, most Muslims abstain from food and drink during the day, having started it with a pre-dawn meal called sehri. They break their fast with iftaar in the evening. The fast helps believers seek forgiveness, increase self-discipline and purify their hearts.

