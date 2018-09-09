Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya as ‘Supreme Court is ours’, says BJP minister

New Delhi, Sep 9: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mukut Bihari Verma on Saturday courted controversy when he claimed that he was sure that Ram Mandir will be built in Ayodhya because "the Supreme Court is ours".

"Mandir hamara aradhya hai .. mandir banega .. mandir bananey ki liye hum log sankalpbadh hai (Temple is our resolve. It will surely come up and we are all committed to it)," he said, while speaking to journalists in Bahraich on Saturday.

Last month, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said the BJP government at the Centre could consider bringing a legislation on Ram temple if the matter was not resolved in the court. The comment had met with opposition from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who had said that as "a responsible deputy CM of a state government, Maurya must refrain from making such sort of atrocious and obnoxious statements".