Ram Temple to Aadhaar, Justice Misra has a month to deliver these verdicts

New Delhi, Sep 4: Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra has another month left in office. He is due to retire on October 2, before which he would deliver a host of extremely crucial verdicts.

From the all important Aadhaar case to the politically sensitive Ram Temple case, these are some of the matters that are pending before the CJI. The Aadhaar verdict is expected anytime this month. The constitutional validity of Aadhaar is under challenge.

Further the LGBT community is also awaiting the judgment on decriminalising Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Some of the observations made by the Bench have given them a ray of hope that Section 377 may be struck down.

The other major verdict is the one relating to the ban on women of child bearing age into the historic Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

Another question on gender bias -- Section 497 of Indian Penal Code that makes only a man an accused in cases of adultery and terms woman as victim - will be settled by the five-judge bench this month.

The Ram Temple issue verdict would however be the most sensitive one. The court is not deciding on the title suit appeal. The court is hearing a challenge by certain Muslim groups. They had challenged a 1994 verdict of the Supreme Court which said that a Mosque is not an essential part of Islam.

It would be crucial to see how Justice Misra would deal with the issue. If the 1994 verdict is upheld that the title suit would be decided early. Justice Misra could also refer the matter to a 7 judge Bench of the court.