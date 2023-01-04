Ram Mandir Trust secretary praises Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 04: Ram Mandir Trust secretary Champat Rai, praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday, saying there was nothing wrong with such an initiative.

"I appreciate the young man who is walking through the countryside on foot. Nothing is wrong with it. "I am an RSS worker, and the RSS has never condemned the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Rai said in response to a media question about the Yatra, which entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. "He is walking in this harsh weather and this must be appreciated. I must say everyone should do Yatra of the country," he said.

His remarks come a day after Ram Janmabhoomi temple's chief priest -Acharya Satyendra Das 'blessed' Gandhi for the Yatra, news agency PTI reported. I hope and pray that the mission for which you are fighting may be successful. I bless you for your long life, the letter written by Acharya Satyendra Das also said.

Chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple wishes Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra

He also said that Rahul Gandhi is working for a Nobel cause, which is 'sarvajan hit sarvajan sukhaay' in the interest of the people and for their happiness. I wish the blessings of Lord Rama always be upon you, he also wrote.

Govind Dev Giri, a senior trustee of Ram Mandir Trust, also praised Bharat Jodo Yatra. "I pray to Lord Rama to bless him in order for the nation to remain united, strong, and harmonious," he said. "Bharat Jodo is a good slogan, and India needs to come together," he added.

On Tuesday, the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi resumed following a nine-day break. The Yatra was joined by former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing AS Dulat, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. Priyanka Gandhi was also there on Tuesday and will be accompanying Rahul Gandhi in the UP leg of the yatra.

Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav extended their wishes to the yatra but will not be joining.

BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi's conversation with Kamal Haasan

The Yatra resumed in Delhi on January 2 and is expected to enter Uttar Pradesh by the evening of January 3. Following this the Yatra would enter Jammu and Kashmir through Himachal Pradesh.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 10:13 [IST]