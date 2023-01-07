Ram Mandir being built on land of hatred: RJD leader takes swipe at Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jan 07: Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be inaugurated on January 1 next year, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state president has triggered a controversy by claiming that it is built on "the land of hatred".

Singh took a swipe at Amit Shah stating that they believed in in "Hey Ram" and not in "Jai Shri Ram". "Ram Temple is being built on the land of hatred. Ram cannot be imprisoned in a magnificent palace. We are the people who believe in 'Hey Ram' and not 'Jai Shri Ram'," ANI quoted the RJD chief as saying.

He further mocked the Union Home Minister by questioning whether the Lord Ram now sits in a temple rather than in people's hearts. "Will Ram only belong to the temple now? Will Ram not belong to the country now? In India, Ram cannot be snatched from the hearts of the people and made to sit only in a luxurious building made of stones?" Singh said. "Shri Ram is neither in Ayodhya nor in Lanka, but Shri Ram is in Shabri's cottage," he added.

A few days ago while addressing a rally in Tripura's Sabroom, Amit Shah had slammed the Congress and Rahul Gandhi over the temple row. He has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expediting its construction. "Congress hindered the construction of Ram Temple in courts. After the Supreme Court verdict came, Modiji began the construction of the temple. PM Modi performed the 'Bhoomi Pujan' and began the construction of the temple," Amit Shah said while addressing a rally in South Tripura.

He took dig at Rahul Gandhi's earlier statement during 2019 poll campaign and said, "During the 2019 election campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used to say "mandir wahi banaenge...taarikh nahi bataenge" (we will make the temple, but won't tell the date)". Today, Rahul Gandhi and everybody should hear that a huge and sky-high temple will be ready for the people in Ayodhya on January 1, 2024,"

