Rajya Sabha adjourned till 1 pm as Congress corners govt over fuel price hike

New Delhi, Mar 08: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned again till 1 pm on Monday amid uproar by Opposition members seeking a discussion on the issue of frequent increase in fuel prices.

Minutes after the House met at 11 am after the first adjournment, Congress members again demanded the discussion on rising fuel prices in the country.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought a discussion on the matter.

He said it was important to discuss the matter as people were suffering due to the frequent increase in fuel prices.

Kharge said the legislative business could be taken up later.

However, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh did not allow the discussion as he noted that the decision of the Chairman cannot be reopened.

Earlier Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had not allowed the discussion, saying the issue can be debated later.

As the Chair decided to continue with the legislative business, Opposition members started shouting slogans forcing the Deputy Chairman to adjourn the House till 1 pm.

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on April 8.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of sharp rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG in Rajya Sabha on Monday, and demanded that the Upper House discuss this "burning subject" as people are suffering.

Kharge gave a notice under Section 267 to suspend the legislative business of the House and discuss the issue of rise in prices of petroleum products.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not accept the notice, and said the matter can be raised during the discussion on the appropriation bill. He said enough opportunities will be there to discuss this issue during this part of the Budget session.

However, Naidu allowed the Leader of Opposition to mention the issue in the House.

"This is very important issue and it is a burning subject. Throughout the country, people are agitated," Kharge said.

The senior Congress leader said petrol prices have touched nearly Rs 100 a litre while diesel rates are more than Rs 80 per litre and LPG prices have also increased.

Kharge said the government has collected Rs 21 lakh crore by putting excise duty and cess on petroleum products.

He said farmers and people are suffering because of rise in prices.

Kharge pressed for holding a discussion on this issue, but the Chairman did not allow.