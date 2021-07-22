To oppose farm bills, Arvind Kejriwal appeals to all non-BJP parties to unite in Rajya Sabha

TMC MPs tear paper, disrupt Ashwini Vaishnaw's statement on Pegasus in RS; LS halted till 4pm

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 22: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed high drama today for the third straight day of the monsoon session today as opposition MPs staged protests over a range of issues.

In the Rajya Sabha, Electronics and Information Technology Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, was forced to cut short his statement on Pegasus snooping controversy amid uproar by the opposition members.

As soon as Vaishnaw rose to give a statement on Pegasus, Trinamool MP Shantanu Sen snatched the statement paper from his hand and threw it to towards the Deputy Chairman. The Rajya Sabha was later adjourned till tomorrow. This is the third adjournment in the upper house -- first till 12 noon and then till 2 pm -- after MPs trooped into the Wells of the House raising slogans and holding placards.

While Lok Sabha proceedings were also adjourned for the third time on Thursday following sloganeering by opposition members over various issues.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to be deputy leader of House in Rajya Sabha

As the House reassembled at 2 PM, Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was in the Chair, asked the protesting members to go back to their respective seats and engage in discussion.

As they did not relent, the House was adjourned till 4 PM.

Earlier, the House was adjourned till 12 PM and then till 2 PM after Opposition members resorted to sloganeering over a range of issues including demand to rollback three farm fills and the Pegasus snooping controversy.