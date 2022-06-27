YouTube
    Rajnath holds virtual talks with his Malaysian counterpart, discusses bilateral defence ties

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 27: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with his Malaysian counterpart Hishamuddin bin Hussein virtually on Monday to deepen defence cooperation between the two countries.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    Singh said on Twitter, "Had a wonderful interaction with Malaysia's Senior Defence Minister, Mr Hishamuddin bin Hussein, via video conference.

    "He reaffirmed the strong defence relations between India and Malaysia and discussed opportunities for both countries "to further deepen our defence cooperation". On June 17, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had held talks with his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah with an aim to take forward the bilateral strategic partnership.

    PTI

