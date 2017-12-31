Rajinikanth turns politician: Will it change dynamics of Tamil Nadu politics?

Dynamics of Tamil Nadu politics is sure to change with Rajinikanth's entry given the anger against major Dravidian parties, believe political analysts. The mood of an average Tamil voter and the position that state politics is in, Rajinikanth's move to turn neta- if utilised well- will emerge a game changer.

In the last one and a half years, Tamil Nadu's political scenario has seen massive changes. While Jayalalithaa ill health and consequent death led to the systematic breakdown of the AIADMK, M Karunanidhi's deteriorating health made way for M K Stalin to take over the reins of the party- a generational shift of leadership. The unprecedented results of the R K Nagar bypolls with TTV Dinakaran - an independent candidate- emerging victorious is also a sign of changing pattern of political dynamics, analysts say. Given the shift, Rajinikanth's political plunge may very well change the course of Tamil Nadu politics that has, for decades now, favoured the two major Dravidian parties- DMK and AIADMK.

"His (Rajinikanth's) announcement has sent a lot of nervousness among existing political players. It is true that the two major Dravidian parties have a strong vote bank in Tamil Nadu but R K bypoll showed how it can be demolished, said Sumanth Raman, senior journalist and political analyst based out of Chennai. He reminded that in the absence of a strong leadership, people will tend to drift away.

Given his star status and larger than life persona, Rajinikanth has managed to grab eyeballs but the real challenge perhaps lies ahead. While news channels are holding debates on whether Rajinikanth will go on to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, basics are yet to be covered. The superstar of Tamil cinema is yet to share his plan of action, ideology, people who will form his team and more importantly, the identity of his party.

"People are willing to give him a hearing and after that it is up to him to work wonders or botch up. Rajinikanth the persona is enough to draw people's attention but his actions, only if consistent with the expectations of people may translate the mere liking into votes," Sumant Raman added.

OneIndia News