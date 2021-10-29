Rajinikanth health update: Actor doing fine, admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for ‘health check-up’

Well this stunt by Rajinikant’s duplicate didn’t go quite as expected: Watch hilarious video

Chennai, Oct 29: Superstar Rajinikanth is undergoing routine medical examination at a hospital here, sources close to the top star said on Thursday. "It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis.

He is now in a private hospital for the check-up," the actor's publicist Riaz K Ahmed told PTI. However, local news reports said the Rajinikanth has suffered a burst blood vessel, which was revealed in an MRI scan.

The diagnosis is said to have been that of infarction tissue death (necrosis) due to inadequate blood supply to the affected area. It may be caused by artery blockages, rupture, mechanical compression, or vasoconstriction. The resulting lesion is referred to as an infarct (from the Latin infarctus, "stuffed into").

His relative, Y Gee Mahendran, who visited him at the hospital and shared his health update with the media that the Superstar is doing fine and he is currently resting at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.

Speaking to the media, he said, "Rajinikanth is taking rest at the hospital. I am not sure of the treatment he is getting right now. But, he would have been discharged by the time Annaatthe hits the screens."

The 70-year old actor was in Delhi days ago to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and he had also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

In December 2020, Rajinikanth was hospitalised at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad after 'severe blood pressure fluctuations'. It was after this health scare that Rajinikanth announced that he would not be starting a political party as planned before.