    Rajinikanth fans celebrate 'Annaatthe' release outside a theatre in Chennai

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Nov 04: Superstar Rajinikanth gave the perfect Diwali 2021 gift to fans with the release of his latest film, Annaatthe, a 200-crore family entertainer that centers around the brother-sister sentiment, which got released today in cinemas.

    Continuing with their tradition of years, the Maharashtra State Head Rajini Fans Welfare Association (MSHRFWA) - a leading fan club of Thalaiva in the city which is based out of Chembur - has lined up celebrations at a Sion multiplex as early as 3:30 am on Thursday, following which they will watch the film first day, first show.

    The action-drama's release (/topic/release) has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Meanwhile, fans across the nation celebrated the release of the film. People thronged outside Chennai's Rohini theatre and danced to the beats of drums.

    An eatery owner Karnan in Tamil Nadu's Trichy is selling dosa for Re 1 as a token of prayer for the movie.

    The action-drama film is written and directed by Siva, known for movies such as "Siruthai", "Vedhalam" and "Viswasam". The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu Sundar in key roles. The film has been produced by Sun Pictures and has music by D. Imman.

