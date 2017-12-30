Rajinikanth continues to meet fans: Will the superstar say yes to politics?

Rajnikanth mum over future of his political debut | Oneindia News

Chennai, Dec 30: In the fag end of 2017, Tamil Nadu is haunted by a big question. Will superstar Rajinikanth join politics or not?

On Saturday, the 67-year-old veteran actor met his fans for the fifth consecutive day in Chennai, the capital city. On Sunday, the superstar will wrap up his six-day-long meet with his fans when he is likely to announce whether he would take his much-awaited political plunge or not.

As the day of announcement is coming closer, passions are running high. However, the revered actor seems to be calm as usual. During the meeting with his fans, Rajinikanth was seen readily posing for photographs with everyone.

"Fans pose with #Rajinikanth for the fifth day at #Chennai's Raghavendra Mandapam as part of his six-day meet," tweeted ANI.

On Tuesday, during the first day of meeting with his fans, Rajinikanth stated that he will announce his stand on entering politics on December 31.

It has been almost a year, since every now and then, the news of political entry of Thalaiva, as the veteran actor is popularly known among his fans, hits the headlines. Every time the report of the political debut of Rajinikanth is proved to be a rumour.

In fact, Rajinikanth revealed why he is hesitant to join politics. "I am hesitant in entering politics as I am aware of the pitfalls. I am not new to politics, I know its depths. I have been watching politics closely since 1996. If I enter politics I will have to win. For that I will need a strategy," he said.

Many indicate that the 67-year-old veteran is under pressure to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if he ever makes his political debut. The BJP which is struggling hard to make its entry into the choppy political waters of Tamil Nadu is heavily relying on a popular and dynamic figure to join the saffron party.

"Who else could be best than Rajinikanth to be the BJP's mascot in Tamil Nadu?" asked a BJP leader. Moreover, the actor shares a cordial relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A minister in the AIADMK government begs to defer with the BJP.

Tamil Nadu milk and dairy products developments minister KT Rajendra Balaji told reporters on Thursday that the veteran actor is too innocent to survive in politics.

"A person who doesn't know how to play the political game would not fit in it," the minister was quoted as saying by Times of India.

"It is too late for him now as his fans are members of various political parties. Let's hope someone is able to guide and advise him on this,'' the minister added.

