Rajeev Chandrasekhar thanks PM Modi for his efforts to bring back body of Naveen amidst risks and challenges

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Mar 21: Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in getting back the mortal remains of Naveen Gyanagoudar, the medical student from Haveri who was killed in Ukraine earlier this month.

Conveying his gratitude, Rajeev wrote,''On behalf of people n Govt of #Karnataka and parents n family of #Naveen, my deepest gratitude to PM @narendramodi ji for his herculean efforts to bring home body of Naveen - this was a huge feat amidst tremendous risks n challenges.''

On behalf of people n Govt of #Karnataka and parents n family of #Naveen, my deepest gratitude to PM @narendramodi ji for his herculean efforts to bring home body of Naveen - this was a huge feat amidst tremendous risks n challenges 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #NaveenShekharappa — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) March 21, 2022

The 21-year-old final year student at Kharkiv National Medical University had died on March one, in the conflict zone, tragically becoming India's first casualty in the ongoing offensive in the eastern European nation.

His mortal remains arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in the early hours on Monday, and was later shifted to his native Chalageri village of Ranebennur taluk in this district in an ambulance.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, senior political leaders and officials, along with Gyanagaudar's family members were present at the airport to receive the body.

On reaching the Chalageri village, the mortal remains were kept for the public to pay their last respects, which saw hundreds of people including Bommai, political and religious leaders, officials, relatives and friends of the deceased in attendance.

His emotional parents and brothers then conducted the last rites related rituals as per the Veerashaiva Lingayat traditions. Bommai consoled the parents and other family members.

The mortal remains were then carried in a procession across the village, before being handed over to Shamanur Shivashankarappa Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Center at the district headquarters town of Davangere.

Bommai telephoned Prime Minister and thanked him for his role in getting back the mortal remains of Gyanagaudar, and fulfilling the parents' wishes to see him for one last time.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Bommai while expressing grief over the unfortunate death of the young man, said, "it looks like the shell has not directly hit him. Maybe he got injured in the head due to shelling in the neighboring building, because of which he has died on the spot."

Stating Modi had told Naveen's father that his ward is the son of the country and promised all efforts will be made to bring his body to the country, Bommai said, "the mother was crying to see the body."

"Initially, we were skeptical about the possibility of bringing it from the war zone. It was a herculean task, which was successfully conducted by the Prime Minister with his huge diplomatic strength and image," the CM said.