    Rajasthan's most wanted lady don arrested in UP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 31: A most wanted gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri and a woman don Anuradha have been arrested from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (Counter Intelligence, special cell) Manishi Chandra said that Anuradha was wanted by the Rajasthan Police. She is facing charges of kidnapping, murder conspiracy and extortion.

    Representational Image

    She was close to gangster Anand Pal Singh who was killed in an encounter. The police had declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her arrest. A special cell team on Friday night arrested Jatheri and Anuradha from Saharanpur.

    Jatheri was wanted by the Delhi Police for his alleged role in offences such as murder, extortion and attempt to murder. His name had cropped up in the GTB hospital shootout on March 25 during the probe into the wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder at Chhatrasal Stadium.

    Saturday, July 31, 2021, 13:02 [IST]
