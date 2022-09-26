Rajasthan political crisis: Maken briefs Sonia on crisis, hints at disciplinary action against Gehlot loyalist

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 26: Congress observer Ajay Maken briefed president Sonia Gandhi on Monday regarding the developments in Rajasthan and will submit a written report about the crisis in the party's state unit by tonight or tomorrow.

Talking to reporters after a nearly hour-long meeting with Gandhi, Maken said it was "unfortunate" that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) could not be held and termed the move of pro-Gehlot loyalist MLAs and ministers as "indiscipline".

He added that the CLP meet was kept after Gehlot's consent and the place and time were set as per his request.

He said the MLAs and ministers loyal to Chief minister Gehlot cannot pose conditions to the party leadership as they amount to a "conflict of interest".

"Kharge ji and I have apprised the Congress president of the CLP meeting in Rajasthan. The Congress President has sought a written report on the entire chronology, which we will submit by late night or tomorrow," Maken said.

Maken said the Congress president had asked the observers to meet all MLAs separately.

"Some representatives of MLAs, ministers came and put forth three demands. Their condition is that the CLP leader be elected after October 19 and any decision should be taken after that... This cannot happen as those who are moving the resolution after October 19 would themselves take the decision and this would amount to a conflict of interest," he said.

"It is unfortunate that after all this, the CLP meeting could not take place. When the CLP official meeting is kept, no parallel meeting should take place and it primarily amounts to indiscipline," he added.

Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 19:58 [IST]