Rajasthan plans OLX like portal for cows

The Rajasthan government has decided to set up a portal which would help people to buy and sell cows. The website which would look like OLX and Quickr.com will host pictures of the cows, price, yield, contact details of the owners. Buyers and sellers could get in touch directly through this portal.

"Our efforts are to increase farmers' income and ensure no cow is abandoned. The farmers will receive right price of cattle and role of middlemen will be curbed," said Rajasthan cow welfare minister Otaram Devarsi. The portal is expected to come up in six months, said Lal Singh, additional director of the cow welfare ministry.

The portal is aimed at boosting cattle trade in the state with a dedicated ministry for cows.

Rajasthan has 2,327 shelters with 660,000 cattle, said government figures last year. The livestock census of Rajasthan (2012) put the state's bovine population at 13.3 million, of which 11.5 million are indigenous.

Cattle trade is usually unregulated with farmers relying on local middlemen to sell or buy animals at local cattle fairs. Thegovernment hopes that the web portal will centralise the process and eliminate commissions charged by local traders.

OneIndia News